Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The magic of Sunny Deol's "dhai kilo ka haath" has once again lit theatres across India with the action-loaded film 'Jaat' doing well as per estimates from Box Office collections.

Released on Thursday, 'Jaat', which is directed by Gopichand Malineni, opened to great reviews, raking in over Rs 9.5 crore net in India on its first day.

Sharing how the film performed on Day 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X wrote, "#Jaat picked up momentum with each passing hour - exceeding industry expectations that had pegged its Thursday opening at around Rs 7 cr. Released on a Thursday to coincide with the partial #MahavirJayanti holiday, #Jaat recorded low advance bookings - primarily because ticket sales only opened a day earlier, on Wednesday. However, strong spot bookings, particularly in mass belts, turned the tide... While urban centres reported low occupancy, #Jaat witnessed excellent footfalls across single screens in mass circuits."

He added, "There's potential for single screens to perform much better, and if multiplexes *beyond the metros* also come on board, #Jaat could be well on its way to a strong lifetime total. A decline on Friday cannot be ruled out [working day], but the #Baisakhi weekend is expected to boost footfalls significantly on Saturday and Sunday. With Monday also being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], it's important for #Jaat to post a healthy score over the extended weekend. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu Rs 9.62 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' also features stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

On Friday, Randeep penned a note filled with gratitude in response to the love he has received for his portrayal of Ranatunga.

"Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga...Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling. A huge thank you to my visionary director @yoursgopichand , for trusting me with this intense role and guiding me every step of the way. Working alongside the legend @iamsunnydeol Paaji was an absolute blast -- so down-to-earth, so full of fire," he wrote.

"Grateful to my incredible co-stars @vineet_ksofficial, @regenacassandrra, and @SaiyamiKher -- your talent and energy made every scene come alive. And a heartfelt thanks to @MythriMovieMakers and @PeopleMediaFactory for believing in #Jaat and going all out to bring this story to life.This journey was raw, challenging, and deeply fulfilling -- and your love has made it all the more special," Randeep penned.

He also shared a BTS picture with Sunny from the sets. In the image, the co-stars can be seen flexing their biceps or we can say their "dhai kilo ka hath." (pun intended). (ANI)

