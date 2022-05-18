Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia is attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led star-studded Indian delegation.

While speaking to ANI about being part of the Festival, the 'Baahubali' actor shared that she's very excited. "I am so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward," she said.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 Day 1 Red Carpet: View Photos of Bollywood Actress Exuding Retro-Chic Vibes in Sabyasachi!.

For her Red Carpet look, Tamannaah had donned an elegant ball gown which had a trail. She rounded her look with smoky eyes and diamond earrings.

Apart from her, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Wore This Tarun Tahiliani Corset Dress Better?.

On Wednesday, the Indian pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the launch, Thakur along with a host of dignitaries will be present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)