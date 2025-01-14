Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are coming together yet again in their upcoming romantic action film 'Thandel', directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

To mark the Sankranti festival, the makers took to their X account on Tuesday to share a new poster featuring Naga Chaitanya holding Sai Pallavi from behind in an emotional and adorable moment.

Also Read | 'Deva': Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde Dazzle Dubai With Their 'Bhasad Macha' Song Moves at ILT20 Opening Ceremony (Watch Video).

Take a look at the poster

https://x.com/chay_akkineni/status/1879043615860887854

Also Read | 'Game Changer' Box Office Verdict Hit or Flop: Is Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Film on the Brink of Disaster? Shankar Facing Second Flop After 'Indian 2'!.

Earlier this month, the song 'Namo Namah Shivaya' from the film was unveiled. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Jonnavithula, the track celebrates Lord Shiva's glory with divine melodies.

Shekar Master served as the choreographer for the song.

Sharing the song's promo on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "#NamoNamahShivaya - Song Promo. The ShivShakti song promo from #Thandel out now." The full song will be released tomorrow (January 4).

Divya Kumar and Saloni Thakkar have lent their vocals to the track.

The first single from Thandel, titled Bujji Thalli, was released on November 21.

'Thandel', starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

The film boasts a technical crew, including music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Shamdat, and editing by National Award-winning Naveen Nooli. The film will be released on February 7.

'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)