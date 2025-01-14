After the lukewarm response to Indian 2 from critics, fans, and at the box office, director Shankar sought redemption with his next venture, Game Changer. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, the film was released in theatres on January 10, 2025. While Game Changer feels like an improvement over Indian 2, it falls short of Shankar's best work. Despite a strong start during its opening weekend, the film has been losing momentum with each passing day, contrary to what the makers claim. ‘Game Changer’ Movie Review: Ram Charan in Top Form, Kiara Advani Is Wasted in Shankar’s Overdrawn Return to ‘Mudhalvan’ Formula.

According to the official X handle of the movie, Game Changer, produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, reportedly grossed an impressive INR 186 crore on its opening day. However, trade analysts have painted a much less optimistic picture. Let’s break it down.

The Budget of 'Game Changer'

Reports suggest that Game Changer was made on an exorbitant budget estimated to be between INR 350 and INR 400 crore. However, these figures are yet to be officially confirmed.

Box Office Update for 'Game Changer'

As mentioned, the film's makers claim it grossed INR 186 crore on its opening day itself. However, according to Sacnilk, the movie collected INR 96.15 crore in India by January 13 and grossed INR 140.70 crore worldwide (all languages). This stark disparity between the producers’ claims and trade analysts’ figures is concerning, to say the least. Did ‘Gamechanger’ Exaggerate Day 1 Worldwide Box Office Numbers? Ram Charan’s Movie Gets Called Out for Claiming It Grossed INR 186 Crore!

Makers' Box Office Claims for 'Game Changer' on Day 1

Moreover, Game Changer is witnessing a significant dip in collections not only in northern India but also in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - regions where Ram Charan is traditionally a box office powerhouse. Considering its substantial (reported) budget, the current collections are underwhelming, and the film would require a near-miraculous turnaround to meet expectations.

Ram Charan’s Box Office Situation Post 'RRR'

Game Changer marks Ram Charan’s first solo lead role after the blockbuster success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in 2022. His last appearance was an extended cameo in Acharya, a film he also co-produced, while starring alongside his father Chiranjeevi, which unfortunately was a box office disappointment (not counting his song cameo in the 2023 Hindi film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan).

Watch the Trailer of 'Game Changer':

In comparison, Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR has had better momentum at the box office with Devara Part 1, even if the latter faced mixed reception (the movie grossed INR 422.11 crore worldwide on a reported budget of INR 300 crore and can be called a hit). By contrast, Game Changer is underperforming severely, adding pressure to Ram Charan’s post-RRR trajectory.

