"Bhasad Macha" has taken the internet by storm. The song, due to its impeccable beats and dazzling dance steps, is all set to top the chartbuster song list. After the grand celebration of the Teaser launch at Carter's Mumbai, "Bhasad Macha" was launched in Dubai in grand style. Dubai witnessed a dazzling spectacle as Deva stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde performed at the ILT20 opening ceremony. The duo captivated the audience with their electrifying performance on the chartbuster song "Bhasad Macha," leaving fans in awe. ‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’: Bosco Martis on Choreographing Shahid Kapoor’s Electrifying Dance Moves, Says ‘He Manicured the Body Language’.

Shahid Kapoor's grand entry was the highlight of the evening, as he made a powerful impact with his energy and charisma. The duo then seamlessly transitioned into the hook step of "Bhasad Macha," which has already become a viral sensation. Pooja Hegde matched Shahid's enthusiasm, adding her own charm and grace to the performance.

Watch Video Below:

All eyes were on #PoojaHegde, the Queen of Hooksteps, as she owned the dance floor with her mesmerizing moves to #BhasadMacha, joined by #ShahidKapoor. 🤎✨#Deva pic.twitter.com/NRIT8maALl — Box Office Income (@BOIncome) January 14, 2025

The audience's excitement was palpable as they cheered and danced along, showcasing the immense popularity of the song. Shahid Kapoor further fueled the excitement by sharing an event video on social media, capturing the vibrant atmosphere and the duo's impeccable chemistry. ‘Deva’ Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Dominates Each Frame in Intense Glimpse From Rosshan Andrrews’ Thriller Co-Starring Pooja Hegde.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

