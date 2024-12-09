Los Angeles [US], December 9 (ANI): The official trailer of the third season of 'Invincible' was recently unveiled.

It was launched during Prime Video's multi-title panel at CCXP, Brazil's massive fan and comic book convention in Sao Paulo.

Also Read | Samay Raina To Invite Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia on 'India's Got Latent' After Ugly Divorce Roast? Here's What We Know.

Voice cast members Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, and co-creator, executive producer, and co-showrunner Robert Kirkman revealed the highly anticipated official trailer and gave a sneak peek into the upcoming season in a room packed with over 3,500 enthusiastic fans.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father's superpowers and sets out to become Earth's greatest defender. However, he soon realises that the role is far more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves, as per Prime Video.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Death Threats via Calls and Messages, Investigation Underway.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miOI3WGI4uE

Starring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, Invincible's voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. The executive producers are Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg.

The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.

The first three episodes of Invincible Season Three, co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 6, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)