Vicky Kaushal, known for his versatility and impeccable acting skills, has once again left everyone awestruck with his incredible dance moves. The talented actor recently recreated his viral 'Obsessed' dance video that took social media by storm, showcasing his impressive dance skills and boundless energy. His electrifying performance not only left fans ecstatic but also left fellow actor Sara Ali Khan in awe. The video quickly went viral, garnering immense praise and admiration from fans worldwide. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Masala Entertainer Is Strictly One-Time Watch! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Video Here: