Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal's latest post on Instagram is all about "love" and "sukoon."

The 'Uri' star on Friday took to social media and shared a mesmerising image with his wife Katrina Kaif from their vacation to a scenic location.

In the image, the couple can be seen lost in the beauty of nature as they are seated next to each other beside the seaside.

"Pause," Vicky captioned the post.

As soon as Vicky dropped the picture, fans in no time chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Haye sukoon," a social media user wrote.

"Wow!!!! So so serene," another netizen commented.

"Peaceful," another fan wrote.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, the 'Sam Bahadur' actor recently made a surprise entry at Karan Ajula's ongoing 'It Was All A Dream' India tour concert in Mumbai.

While grooving with Karan, the duo delighted fans with a sensational live performance on the song 'Tauba Tauba' from their film 'Bad Newz.'

The performance of the duo left the crowd ecstatic, with fans even chanting Katrina Kaif's name, making Vicky blush in response.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in magnum opus 'Mahavatar'. In the film, he will essay the legendary warrior sage Parashurama.The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.

The announcement of 'Mahavatar' comes on the heels of Vicky Kaushal's success in films like 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' and his upcoming project 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha King Shivaji's son, Sambhaji Maharaj. (ANI)

