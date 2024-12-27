Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, part of his global journey, has been a massive hit, with fans flocking to cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chandigarh among others to witness the Punjabi music sensation live. However, the tour wasn’t without controversy. Issues ranging from ticket black-marketing scams to backlash over the singer's social media post, where he referred to 'Panjab' instead of 'Punjab' sans the tricolour emoji, created an uproar online. Now, before we bid farewell to 2024, let's take a look at the top controversies surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati gigs in India. Diljit Dosanjh Takes Time for Trekking, Balancing His Busy Work Schedule with Fun.

Diljit Dosanjh's India Tour became a target of widespread ticket black-marketing, leading the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to launch a major crackdown across five states—Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Bangalore. The operation was prompted by multiple FIRs filed over fraudulent ticket transactions. As official tickets on platforms like BookMyShow and Zomato Live sold out quickly, black-market sellers exploited the high demand, using social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram to peddle counterfeit or inflated tickets. BookMyShow also registered an FIR against the culprits involved in the scam. Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert: ‘Shut Down Kara Deya Ge Tu Dekh Sahi’, Says the Punjabi Singer Ahead of His Show at the Mahalakshmi Race Course (Watch Video).

During his gig in Indore, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the ticket scam, defending himself against the backlash. He remarked, "Isme mera kya kasoor hai? If you buy a ticket for INR 10 and sell it for INR 100, what is the artist's fault in it?"

The aftermath of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi sparked outrage among Indian athletes. The stadium was left in a deplorable state, littered with garbage, food waste and alcohol bottles. The incident raised concerns about the lack of crowd management and post-event cleanup at large-scale events. Athletes like Beant Singh publicly condemned the irresponsible behaviour of the audience and the organisers. ‘India Mein Abhi Crisis Aa Jayega’: AP Dhillon Takes an Indirect Swipe at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Amid Rising Conflict.

Ahead of his concerts in Telangana, Chandigarh and Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh received advisories from local governments urging him to avoid performing songs that glorify alcohol, drugs, or violence due to concerns over their impact on young audiences. In a positive and thoughtful response, Diljit adapted the lyrics of his popular tracks to adhere to the guidelines. He swapped "daaru" (alcohol) with "coke," replaced "thekke" (liquor shops) with "hotel," and even changed his famous track "Patiala Peg" to "Patiala Soda," showcasing his commitment to entertaining responsibly.

Diljit Dosanjh sparked a heated online debate after using the spelling "Panjab" in a post on X, announcing his Chandigarh concert. Critics quickly linked the spelling to the Pakistani side of the region and pointed out the absence of the Indian tricolour emoji, which had appeared in his other concert posts. Responding to the backlash, Diljit dismissed the accusations as "conspiracy theories." "If the tricolour is missed once while mentioning Punjab in a tweet, it's called a conspiracy. Even in a tweet about Bengaluru, it was missed once," the singer clarified on X. ‘Diljit Dosanjh Unable To Post Indian Flag Alongside Punjab?’: Netizens Slam Singer, Claim He Doesn’t Consider His State as Part of India.

The singer had led to concern among fans after expressing frustration over the lack of proper infrastructure for live concerts in India during a performance in Chandigarh. He had stated that he would refrain from performing in the future until the issue was resolved. However, a day later, Diljit clarified the situation in a social media post, explaining that his statement was misinterpreted. He wrote, "Nope... I said CHD ch Venue di Prob. C (I said the problem was with the venue in Chandigarh)," only to delete the post minutes later.

“Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure," Dosanjh had announced in the middle of his Chandigarh gig.

For the unversed, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh will conclude the India leg of his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour in Ludhiana on December 31, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).