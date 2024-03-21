New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Producer SS Karthikeya on Thursday said he was on the 28th floor of a building in Japan when he felt an earthquake.

The producer, son of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, said he was about to panic but the locals went about their day as it was a common occurrence in the quake-prone island country.

Karthikeya, who served as an assistant director to Rajamouli on 2017's "Baahubali: The Conclusion", shared a post about "experiencing" an earthquake on X.

"Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake.

"I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked," he captioned a photo of his smartwatch flashing an emergency alert for the earthquake.

Karthikeya is in Tokyo, Japan with Rajamouli for the special screenings of his father's blockbuster hit "RRR".

"RRR" premiered in Japan on October 21, 2022, months after its release in India. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned over 410 million yen (approximately Rs 23 crore) at the Japanese box office.

