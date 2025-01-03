Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): Zendaya is known for her poise and professionalism on screen, but the star of 'The Challengers' has revealed that one past experience continues to weigh heavily on her: her loss on the 2013 season of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Although Zendaya was just 16 years old at the time, the disappointment of being the runner-up has clearly left a lasting impact.

Also Read | 'Baby John' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Varun Dhawan Faces One of His Lowest First-Week Earnings - See His Bottom Five Performers.

As per Deadline, in an interview, Zendaya opened up about her lingering frustration over losing the Mirror Ball Trophy to Kellie Pickler and her dance partner Derek Hough in Season 16 of the popular competition series.

"Listen, I'm still harbouring a little animosity about that. I felt that loss," Zendaya said, adding, "I was only 16 years old, and it was highly stressful. Being on live television every week? It's so scary."

Also Read | 'Identity' Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Are Serviceable in This Overcooked Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Despite her young age, Zendaya poured herself into the competition, which she recalls as a challenging experience.

"I took it very seriously, which, in retrospect, I wish I didn't," she said, adding, "I wish I'd enjoyed it a little bit more and just was like, 'Eh, whatever.' You know what I mean? But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that," as per Deadline.

The pressures of being in the public eye at such a young age clearly took their toll on the actress.

Zendaya explained that the intensity of live television and constant performances led to a stressful environment that she didn't fully appreciate at the time.

"I was like, I don't think I'm gonna be watching this anymore," she admitted, recalling how the experience was not something she was eager to revisit.

Zendaya also mentioned that even before she joined 'Dancing with the Stars', she wasn't a regular viewer of the show.

"I didn't really watch Dancing with the Stars before I was on Dancing with the Stars," Zendaya explained during a separate interview, adding, "I don't think I was the target demographic. My grandma loves Dancing with the Stars, that's her bag," as per Deadline.

Despite the eventual disappointment, Zendaya's time on the show was a pivotal moment in her early career.

She was paired with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and together, they delivered impressive performances throughout the competition.

In the end, Zendaya finished in second place, outperforming NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones and his partner Karina Smirnoff. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)