Entertenment News | Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Shibasish Sarkar, Group Chief Executive Officer- Content, Digital and Gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital here.

According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior executive at the production house was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Saturday after he developed fever.

However, they didn't reveal when Sarkar got his test results.

"He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down," the insider told PTI.

Sarkar on Thursday participated in a webinar where he talked about Reliance Entertainment's two upcoming releases, "Sooryavanshi" and "83", which stand delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

