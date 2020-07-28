Lucknow, July 28: Some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light rainfall in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Mathura, Agra, Tundla, Hathras, Khair, Aligarh, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Etah during the next two hours," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Also Read | WWE News: From Edge & Daniel Bryan Joining Writing Team to The Miz Speaking About His Retirement, Here Are Five Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

"Strong wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area and south Gujarat coast," the advisory read.

Also Read | Shane Dawson Death Hoax: American YouTuber Not Dead, Fake Twitter Account Spreads Rumour and Sparks #RIPShane Trend Online.

The weatherman has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea over these areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)