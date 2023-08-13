Even as the much-anticipated Gadar 2, a sequel to the blockbuster Sunny Deol starrer Gadar, is weaving its magic across big screens all over the country, hundreds of villagers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday came to a movie theatre, riding on their tractors, to watch the film. The craze and euphoria demonstrated by them as they fetched up to the theatre in tractors left fellow cinegoers in awe. Gadar 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date- All You Need To Know About Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film.

Check Out The Video Here:

In 2001, I had heard stories of people visiting the cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch #SunnyDeol in #Gadar. 22 years later, the craze is intact. An video from Inox, City Centre Mall , Bhilwara Rajasthan, for #Gadar2. pic.twitter.com/ZNDtWQ6kcY — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 11, 2023

Before arriving at the theatre, the villagers had taken out a tractor rally from the main marketplace of Bhilwara. With posters of Gadar 2 adorning their tractors, the villagers chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Narayan Lal Bhadala, a resident of Agarpura in Bhilwara district, said the movie, was already a rage across the country and was well on course to being a blockbuster like its previous avatar.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "About 200-300 people from our village came to watch this film on 15 tractors. There is a lot of craze around this film. Not just in cities but also in villages, the response to this film has been phenomenal. I would urge everyone to watch this film with their families. It's a wholesome entertainer that also fills one with national pride." Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Fights for His Country and Son During the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War in This Sequel! (Watch Video).

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 sees Sunny Deol return as Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel reprises her role as Sakina. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma in a prominent role. Since its theatrical release on Friday, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster has been going great guns across the country. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted a whopping Rs 40 crore on the opening day.

A romantic-action drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Gadar was directed by Anil Sharma. Sunny Deol played the protagonist Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar who falls for Sakina (played by Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a Pakistani political family in Lahore.