India Needs to Be Prepared for Non-traditional Threats to Security: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): India needs to be prepared to deal with not only traditional threats but also new non-traditional threats to national security in the prevailing dynamic security environment, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. Delivering the valedictory address at the convocation ceremony of National Defence College here, Singh noted that the college has consistently produced strategic leaders and practitioners and many alumni have risen to occupy high positions including heads of government and armed forces.Congratulating the recipients of M.Phill, Singh said he had no doubt they would be well equipped to not only handle challenges of the future but enable all elements of state power to synergise and work together.According to an official release, sixty graduates of the 58th National Defence College Course were awarded degrees at the impressive ceremony.The release said that NDC is a premier institute of strategic learning of the country. The course at the college provides a trans-disciplinary and comprehensive approach to all aspects of national security and strategy.Each course comprises of a hundred one-star rank officers and equivalents from the Indian armed forces, civil service and also officers from friendly foreign countries.The one-year course also enables the officers to get an M Phil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the prestigious University of Madras, Chennai. (ANI)

