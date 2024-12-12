New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC 2024) and Arogya Expo were inaugurated today in Dehradun, in the august presence of the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said Ministery of Ayush in a statement.

Prataprao Jadhav in his address said that thousands of minds are gathered here to discuss digital health. This marks 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) a pivotal juncture where various streams of ideologies, cultures, and innovations converge, added the statement.

The Union Ayush Minister also mentioned that on the occasion of 9th Ayurveda day on 29.10.2024 at All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, a nationwide "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan" was launched. This initiative to evaluate the Prakriti of over 01 crore individuals based on Ayurveda principles represents a significant milestone. I request everyone to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to this monumental effort.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said that we have Tech-enabled solutions now with Ayush Grid, it revolutionises healthcare with innovations, enhancing effectiveness, safety, and affordability. He also added, "more than 1.3 billion dollar investment is in pipeline from global partners."

The biennial event is organised by the World Ayurveda Foundation (WAF), an initiative of Vijnana Bharati. This year's edition of this landmark event is set to unite Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the globe. As stated by the organising officials, for the 4-day event, more than 5500 Indian delegates and over 350 delegates from 54 countries have registered to participate in the mega event. The event will feature over 150 scientific sessions and 13 associate events besides plenary sessions.

The central theme for the WAC2024 is, "Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective," will delve into the transformative potential of modern technologies in advancing Ayurveda. The event will also include in-depth discussions and knowledge sharing on leveraging cutting-edge digital tools and innovations to enhance healthcare delivery, redefine research, and integrate Ayurveda into the rapidly evolving global health landscape.

The event will also feature technical sessions, panel discussions, plenary and scientific sessions, an international delegates assembly, a health ministers' conclave, an investors' meeting, and satellite seminars. The deliberations will also focus on Ayurveda solutions for diverse healthcare challenges of modern day.

The Ministry of Ayush is instrumental in organising the World Ayurveda Congress, underscoring India's commitment to promoting Ayurveda on the global stage. As a key facilitator, the Ministry contributes to advancing knowledge, research and practices through international collaboration.

The WAC is a platform for experts, practitioners, and policymakers to engage in meaningful discussions on Ayurveda's global relevance, scientific validation, and future growth. The Ministry's active involvement highlights Ayurveda's role in promoting holistic health and its potential to contribute to global wellness initiatives, read the statement further.

As the 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo unfolds in Dehradun, it will not only celebrate the Ayurveda's rich heritage but also chart the path for its future in the global healthcare ecosystem. By bringing together experts, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world, the event serves as a significant milestone in the ongoing global recognition of Ayurveda's transformative potential.

With a focus on bridging traditional wisdom with modern technology, the WAC aims to ensure that Ayurveda continues to thrive as a sustainable and holistic healthcare system. (ANI)

