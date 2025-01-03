Morigaon (Assam), Jan 3 (PTI) Assam's Morigaon district police arrested 11 people allegedly involved in cyber financial crimes by using fake SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other documents to avail of loans online, an officer said on Friday.

The individuals, who were arrested from several places in the district, were part of a larger gang that used fake documents to obtain loans from financial institutions, Morigaon Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Bayasya said.

A Rs 20 crore scam was carried out using online platforms.

The arrested individuals include a school teacher, two cyber criminals who were released from jail four months ago, and a goat trader.

The police have seized numerous fake documents, including SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and bank passbooks.

The police action was based on complaints received from financial institutions.

Morigaon police had arrested 226 cyber criminals from the district during the previous year, the official added.

