Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): The grand event Mahakumbh has garnered unprecedented attention and participation from all over the world. The vibrant display of India's cultural diversity and unity has been brought to life through the visionary efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government as Uttar Pradesh ministers extended personal invitations across the nation.

Showcasing the cultural wealth of the country, pavilions from 12 states, including Nagaland and Leh , have become symbols of attraction of India's heritage and harmony.

Also Read | ‘Magic Mushroom Not Narcotic Substance Under NDPS Act’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Possessing 276 Grams of Magic Mushrooms Containing Psilocybin.

Twelve magnificent pavilions representing different states have been decorated on the sands of Sangam, transforming Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Nagar into the cultural heart of the nation. On behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ministers personally extended invitations across the country and abroad, resulting in a remarkable response. This historic initiative by the Yogi government has brought together the cultural richness of all states in one place.

In Sector 7, visitors can witness a vibrant confluence of cultures, featuring highlights from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, Nagaland and Ladakh.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: Kolkata Court To Pronounce Quantum of Punishment for Main Accused Sanjay Roy Today.

This year, the Madhya Pradesh pavilion is captivating audiences with mesmerising presentations of the tribal Bhagoria dance. Celebrated during the Bhagoria festival before Holi, this dance showcases colourful costumes, the rhythmic beats of drums, and lively youth playing with gulal, adding a unique charm to the Mahakumbh. It also conveys a powerful message about the preservation of tribal culture and its deep-rooted traditions.

Religious films are screened every ten days, while folk dance and music performances delight devotees daily from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, making the Mahakumbh a truly remarkable experience.

The Vedic clock installed in the Madhya Pradesh pavilion has become a special attraction for the devotees. The Vedic clock, world's first Indian 'panchang'-based timepiece, was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ujjain on February 29 last year. It has been installed outside the pandal, and devotees from far and wide are reaching Sector 7 to see it.

Rajasthan's pavilion too has become a major attraction at the Mahakumbh, captivating the audience with its rich historical heritage. The pavilion showcases glimpses of Rajasthan's renowned landmarks, including Hawa Mahal, Jaigarh Fort, Chittorgarh Fort, and Vijay Stambh. Visitors are not only mesmerised by the cultural display but are also warmly welcomed and treated in the pavilion. Special food arrangements have been made for devotees, drawing long queues of people eager to savour the delicacies. For 45 days, Rajasthan's vibrant folk music, dance, and cultural programmes will continue to enthral visitors.

Garba of Gujarat, Kuchipudi of Andhra Pradesh, Jogini dance of Uttar Pradesh, Chholia of Uttarakhand and Chherchhera dance of Chhattisgarh are marking their special identities at Mahakumbh.

Every state has uniquely presented its cultural heritage. The mask dance of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Changlo of Nagaland and Shondol of Ladakh are also adding colour to the cultural stream of this Mahakumbh.

The North Central Zone Cultural Center has also promoted the creative development of art and literature. Various aspects of Indian culture are being communicated here through cultural performances, music, dance and exhibitions.

A unique confluence of Indian unity and diversity is being seen through the pavilions of Mahakumbh, which is an unprecedented event bringing together devotees from all over the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)