New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Setting the stage for trial, a court here has framed a charge of murder against an accused in a sensational double murder case, where a hotel owner and his eight-year-old son were stabbed to death in their sleep in their house in central Delhi's Paharganj area.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann was hearing the case against the accused, Sonu Kumar, against whom a case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an order dated November 11, the court said, "From the perusal of the chargesheet, finding a prima facie case for the offence under section 302 of the IPC, the accused is charged for the offence punishable under section 302 of the IPC to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial."

The court underlined that there was CCTV footage of Kumar jumping from the first floor of the victim's house after committing the alleged crime and there were also allegations of the accused having previous enmity with the deceased hotel owner.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on January 17.

According to the police, Kumar is a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and had been working as a hotel staff. The victim, Anuj, had beaten him over allegations of theft.

The double murders took place on October 21, 2023. The bodies of the two victims were discovered on the first floor of the building, where Anuj used to stay with his family.

Anuj's neck was slit and there were multiple stab wounds on his body, while the son's body was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood, the police had said.

The FIR had been registered at Nabi Karim police station.

