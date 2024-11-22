Patna, Nov 22 (PTI) Three children were killed and eight people were injured as their autorickshaw collided head-on with a speeding truck in Bihta on the outskirts of Patna on Friday, police said.

The accident happened around 2 pm in the Vishunpura area, Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kumar Pandey of Bihta police station told PTI.

"While three children died on the spot, eight people, including the driver of the autorickshaw, were injured. Immediately after the accident, the truck driver fled the spot," he said.

"The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination. The injured people are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. They are out of danger," he added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths, said a statement issued by his office.

He directed officers concerned to ensure that the injured get proper treatment, it said.

