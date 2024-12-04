Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], December 4 (ANI): Three people died and two others were injured after car collides with truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Tuesday night, as per police officials.

The accident happened near Nadiad on the Ahmedabad- Vadodara Expressway due to the sudden bursting of the car tyre.

Three people have died, including two men and one woman, while two others have sustained injuries in the accident were admitted for treatment, as per police officials.

"Two men and one woman died in the accident. A 41-year old man identified as Jim Phularam and a 14-year-old girl have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The accident happened due to the sudden bursting of the car tyre. All these people were retuning from a wedding ceremony to Surat when the accident happened near Nadiad on the Ahmedabad- Vadodara express highway," said police inspector VB Desai.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

