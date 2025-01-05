Porbandar, January 5: An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper crashed in Gujarat's Porbandar on Sunday in which three personnel including the two pilots and one air crew member, officials said.

As per inputs, there were three personnel including two pilots in the chopper. "All three have lost their lives in the incident," said ICG officials. Indian Coast Guard Chopper Crash: ICC's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv Crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar During Routine Training Sortie, 3 Reportedly Killed (Watch Video).

Indian Coast Guard Chopper Crash

Helicopter crashes at #Porbandar Coast Guard Airport, all taken to Civil Hospital, 3 death . pic.twitter.com/jzvAIW4IQS — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) January 5, 2025

As per the Indian Coast Guard officials, the chopper crashed during a routine training sortie. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)