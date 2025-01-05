An Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed during a routine training sortie in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 5. The incident occurred while the helicopter was engaged in a scheduled training mission, according to initial reports. The crash claimed the lives of three crew members, leaving the nation in mourning. Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Hard Landing in Arabian Sea Near Gujarat, 3 Personnel Missing; 4 Ships and 2 Aircraft Deployed for Search.

ICC's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv Crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat during a routine training sortie. (Visuals from Bhavsinhji Civil Hospital in Porbandar) https://t.co/XyM9Hatola pic.twitter.com/GjKLKWOKIn — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

Crash Claimed the Lives of Three Crew Members

BREAKING | Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead as ICG ALH Dhruv Crashes in Porbandar . . .#GujaratCrash #HelicopterCrash pic.twitter.com/Gomu1mY7yT — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2025

