Hoshiarpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Three members of a family lost their lives after their car collided with a truck near Noorpur Jattan village in Mahilpur on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred when Gurnam Singh (36), a resident of Manewal village in SBS Nagar district, was traveling with his wife, Varinder Kaur (35), and their seven-year-old daughter, Tirath Kaur, to attend a marriage function in Kot Fatuhi village.

The collision happened along the roadside of the Bist-Doab Canal when a speeding canter struck their car.

Varinder Kaur died on the spot, while Gurnam and Tirath Kaur succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, police said.

