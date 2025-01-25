Hazaribag/Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 25 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Dudhmani river bridge between Charhi and Mandu on National Highway-33 under the Mandu Police Station limits when the private car hit the stationary truck, a senior officer said.

On being informed of the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and brought the injured to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, Hazaribag, where doctors declared three persons dead, he said.

The deceased persons were identified as Aruna Devi, her daughter Seema Devi and her son Pintu Mandal.

Aruna Devi's husband Dwarika Mandal and another person suffered injuries, the officer said.

"Dwarika Mandal had his leg fractured, and the identity of the other injured is yet to be ascertained," he said.

