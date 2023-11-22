Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Around 30 lakh people gathered in Ayodhya to perform the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama. The Parikrama is a Hindu ritual that involves circumnavigating around an object of reverence. The parikrama was held on Kartik Akshaya Navami.

The world-famous Chaudah Kosi Parikrama started at 2:09 am on November 20 and ended on Tuesday night at around 11:38 pm. Devotees remained present on the designated Parikrama path even after the Parikrama time was over.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Swords Were Waved in Jodhpur, We Would Have Taught Lesson With Bulldozer, Says Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video).

Kartik Purnima Snan will start at 3:11 pm on November 26 and end at 2:36 pm on November 27.

Devotees gathered in huge numbers to offer their prayers and perform the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama in Ayodhya. The security personnel were deployed, and paramilitary forces and anti-terrorist squads were deployed to keep a check on security across the temple town of Ayodhya.

Also Read | Zomato, Swiggy Receive GST Notices Worth Rs 500 Crore Each on Delivery Charges: Reports.

Due to the large number of devotees visiting the area from different cities and states, the Uttar Pradesh traffic police listed diversion routes and designated specific parking spaces to avoid crowds.

The 240-km 84-Kosi Parikrama Marg, also known as NH 227B, has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh Government for the pilgrims. The Parikrama Marg covers the districts of Ayodhya, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Ambedkarnagar.

The Centre and state governments are working to increase the momentum towards making Ayodhya meet the footfall of pilgrims. Also, the Parikrama route will connect people living in Bahraich, Raibareli and Sultanpur as well.

The state government also ensured all safety measures, including health services for all the devotees. The Health Department reserved beds in three major hospitals in the district, with 20 beds each in the Medical College and District Hospital and 10 beds in Shri Ram Hospital, to provide health services to the devotees coming to the Kartik Mela. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)