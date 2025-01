Latur, Jan 14 (PTI) As many as 35 crows were found dead in different parts of Udgir town in Maharashtra's Latur district in two days, and carcasses have been sent for analysis, an official said on Tuesday.

According to officials, bird carcasses were found in Hutatma Smarak Garden and Mahatma Gandhi Garden, among other areas, on Monday and Tuesday.

"After receiving complaints from residents, we visited Hutatma Smarak Garden, where eight to ten dead carcases were found, and 10 to 15 dead crows were found at Mahatma Gandhi Garden. Six carcasses were sent to the Regional Disease Investigation Laboratory in Pune to ascertain the cause of death. At least 35 crows have been found dead so far," livestock development officer Dr Prakash Dhond said.

Tehsildar Ram Borgaonkar said people have been reporting bird deaths since Monday, and the animal husbandry department was asked to collect samples.

He urged Udgir residents not to panic.

