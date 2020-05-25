India News | 38 Migrant Workers Injured as Bus Overturns in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), May 25 (PTI) At least 38 migrant workers were on Monday injured when a Kolkata-bound bus overturned on a sharp bend in Ramgarh district, the police said.

The mishap took place on Ormanjhi-Gola state highway near Kulhi village when the driver of the bus, carrying at least 77 passengers, lost control of the steering wheel while negotiating a sharp bend, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The police, with the help of villagers, rescued the migrants with 25 injured being sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi while others were admitted to a primary health centre in Gola block, the SP said.

An injured migrant worker, Azim Bittu, said that they had booked the bus from Mumbai to Kolkata for Rs 3 lakh with each migrant contributing Rs 6,000 to return to their homes in West Bengal.

A fortnight ago, a trailer-truck carrying migrant workers from Jamshedpur to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh had overturned on NH-33 under Ramgarh town police station and hurtled down into a gorge, killing three migrants and injuring five others.

