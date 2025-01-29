Imphal, Jan 29 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said 4.8 hectare of illicit poppy cultivation in Senapati district was destroyed.

In a post on X, Singh said, "In a significant breakthrough in our war on drugs, Senapati Police, Forest department, and district administration has destroyed 4.8 hectares of illicit poppy cultivation at Kangjang Hills, Senapati."

Singh also appreciated the teams for the drive which was conducted on Tuesday.

"I appreciate the teams for their dedication and efforts. The fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement effort but a collective responsibility. I urge all citizens to stand with us in building a drug-free, healthier, and more prosperous Manipur," he said.

