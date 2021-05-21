Kullu, May 21: As many as four labourers died and one other sustained injuries after a part of an under-construction tunnel of NHPC-2 hydropower project collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police officials said.

The incident took place in Gadsa valley of the district. Himachal Pradesh: At Least 5 Labourers Trapped as Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses in Kullu District.

The injured worker has been rushed to a hospital. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)