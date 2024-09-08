Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFRF) successfully rescued 44 minors & 3 women during the ongoing checking and drives, which were conducted from August 16 to August 31 in different trains and railway stations over North Frontier Railway.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that during the period from January till July, 2024, 456 minors and 42 women were rescued by the RPF of NFR in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Childline/NGOs.

"The rescued children/women were handed over to respective Child Line/NGOs & GRP for further legal proceedings. Also, during the same period, a total of 8 human traffickers were arrested," the CPRO said.

Further, he mentioned that, in an incident that occurred on August 16, the RPF team of Kishanganj, rescued three runaway minor boys at the Kishanganj Railway station.

Additionally, on August 24, the RPF team of Dibrugarh, rescued four runaway minor boys at Dibrugarh Railway station. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to Child Help Line Kishanganj and Dibrugarh, respectively for safe custody.

"Preventive measures are being taken to take action in case children in need of care and protection are found in trains and railway premises. RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, etc." Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (ANI)

