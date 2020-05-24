India News | 6 More COVID-19 Deaths, 254 News Cases in UP

Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) The novel coronavirus toll in Uttar Pradesh rose 161 on Sunday with six more deaths, while 254 new cases in the last 24 hours took the tally to 6,268, an official said.

Of the six new fatalities, two were from Kanpur Nagar, and one each from Aligarh, Firozabad, Etah and Azamgarh, the official said in a statement.

There are 2,569 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 3,538 patients have been discharged following recovery, said Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Out of the 254 new cases, 17 were from Gautam Buddh Nagar, followed by 15 each in Meerut and Deoria, 13 each in Amroha and Varanasi, 12 each in Rampur and Lakhimpur Kheri districts.

Eleven more people tested positive in Gonda, nine in Azamgarh and eight in Bareilly, according to the statement.

Of the total 161 COVID-19 deaths, Agra tops the list with 33 deaths, followed by 20 in Meerut, 12 in Aligarh, 11 each in Kanpur Nagar and Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad. PTI

