New Delhi (India], December 3 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Delhi airport operator after a study by IIT Delhi highlighted weaknesses in part of Terminal 1.

The structure mentioned in the study was not impacted by the collapse reported at Delhi airport on June 28 this year.

A senior AAI official confirmed that the IIT Delhi report had pointed out weaknesses in some parts of the structure that they identified during the study. The Airports Authority of India has sought an explanation from the Delhi airport operator regarding the findings.

"The report of the study conducted by IIT-D has been shared with us. AAI wanted some clarifications on the points raised by them. Our team of experts is currently preparing a comprehensive response to these queries, and they will be submitted within the stipulated timeline," said a statement from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement.

Flight operations at Terminal 1 had been suspended in June this year following a canopy collapse incident.

According to a release on August 14, the new terminal was developed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

DIAL has installed signage at strategic locations, including on-road markings, to guide IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers to the departures area.

Additionally, DIAL has also introduced an innovative Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service at the new terminal, designed to help passengers avoid long queues at check-in counters. (ANI)

