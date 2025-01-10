Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) A delegation of Punjab's ruling AAP on Friday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria over the Centre's decision to rename the post of adviser to the Chandigarh administrator as the chief secretary.

The delegation led by AAP's Punjab unit president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora appealed to the Governor to intervene in the matter, stating that the central government is treating Punjab "unfairly".

They asserted that this issue highlights the "discriminatory attitude" of the Centre towards Punjab.

Besides Arora, the delegation comprised ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and Barinder Goyal, along with other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing the media after meeting Kataria, who is also the Chandigarh Administrator, Arora said the appointment of a chief secretary instead of an advisor "exposes the Centre's anti-Punjab mindset".

He said the AAP strongly opposes this decision, as it is an attempt to "weaken" Punjab's rightful claim over Chandigarh. He asserted that the party would not accept this decision under any circumstances.

The Union home ministry recently rechristened the Chandigarh adviser's post. The Punjab governor holds the charge of the administrator of Chandigarh -- the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Arora said, "Historically, politically, and socially, Chandigarh rightfully belongs to Punjab."

He pointed out that Chandigarh was built by displacing 27 villages of Punjab.

The AAP leader questioned the BJP-led central government's "discriminatory" treatment, asking why Punjab is being subjected to such "unfairness".

He also criticised both the BJP and the Congress, stating that the two parties have been in power at the Centre but did nothing to address the matter. Instead, they have tried to "snatch" Punjab's rightful claims, he alleged.

Arora said the governor assured the delegation that he would raise their concerns with the central government and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Finance Minister Cheema criticised the central government for its "anti-farmer policies".

Referring to the Centre's draft policy on agricultural marketing, Cheema accused the Centre of trying to "destroy" the mandis to pave the way for private corporate-controlled markets, which would "exploit farmers and lead to their economic ruin".

"When the mandi system is dismantled, large corporates, through the private market, will loot our farmers," he alleged.

Punjab's farmers had previously fought a historic battle to repeal the three farm laws introduced by the Centre, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)