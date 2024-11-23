New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has booked AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya and his two associates for allegedly assaulting a fruit seller in the Sangam Vihar area, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint, Narendra Singh claimed that he was in his shop on Wednesday when Mohaniya, the legislator from Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, and Taran Raj and Sanjay Gupta arrived there.

The trio asked Singh not to encroach on the road and hurled abuses at him. Then they beat him up, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 105(2), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and a probe is underway, a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)