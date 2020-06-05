India News | AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raaj Kumar Anand from Patel Nagar in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, the MLA said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently suffering from mild symptoms due to which he is quarantined at home.

With 1,359 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count on Thursday moved to 25,004. 22 deaths were also reported, said the Delhi government in a daily bulletin. (ANI)

