New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced that they would launch a scheme to facilitate the renters residing in the national capital with the benefits of a free water and electricity scheme if they return to power.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that wherever he goes, renters residing there surround him and say they have received benefits of several welfare schemes but could not get subsidies on water and electricity and hence he would bring such a scheme to provide them the benefits.

The former Delhi CM stressed that the majority of the renters residing here belong to the Purvanchali community and are usually poor.

Kejriwal said, "Renters should also get the benefit of free water and free electricity, as they are also residing here. Wherever I go, they say to me they are getting the benefits of free bus rides, mohalla clinics, hospitals, free Tirth Yatra but not getting the benefits of free water and electricity. Today I want to announce that if our party returns to power after elections, we will bring a new scheme under which water and electricity benefits would be given to renters. In Delhi, most of the renters are Purvanchalis, usually poor ones. I have seen in some buildings around 100 people lives. In this situation, when they don't get benefits of subsidies, it hurts them financially."

On Friday, Kejriwal announced that male students studying in schools and colleges will be offered free bus facilities and a 50 per cent concession in metro fare if the AAP government returns to power in Delhi.

"The Aam Aadmi Party government gives maximum importance to education. The poor miss out on education because they do not have money. If our government is formed again, students will be provided free bus facility. It is free for girl students now and we will make it free for boys too, said Arvind Kejriwal," said Kejriwal.

As of now, Delhi has a free bus service that allows women to travel fare-free in all AC and non-AC buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Notably, AAP has announced several welfare schemes which they will fulfil if the party returns to power after assembly elections.

It includes 'Mahila Samman Yojana' under which they promised to give to Rs 2100 to women. Under Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, priests of temples and 'granthis' of Gurudwaras will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month, if AAP returns to power.

The single phase of voting in Delhi will take place on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

