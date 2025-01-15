New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that his party MLA Rituraj Jha was "abused" on a national news channel by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and said that they would stage a protest in this regard across Delhi.

The protest will be held on Thursday, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP claimed that Jha, who comes from Purvanchal, was abused by Poonawalla on a national news channel on Tuesday.

"Jha, who is a Maithil Brahmin, was abused on national news channel on Tuesday by the BJP spokesperson. I want to ask BJP MP Manoj Tiwari that a Maithil Brahmin MLA has been abused...Where are you? Why are you not saying anything?" Singh said at a press conference here.

"We will protest on Thursday across Delhi. My meetings are starting today in Purvanchali areas. I will tell them about this insult. I will also tell them to take revenge this time through the power of their votes," he added.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

