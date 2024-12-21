Sirsa (Haryana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala arrived on Saturday at the Teja Khera farmhouse in Sirsa, where the mortal remains of his father, former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, have been kept for the last respects.

OP Chautala passed away on Friday at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 3 pm today.

Earlier, Abhay Chautala expressed grief over the demise of his father, calling him a guide and the 'messiah' of the farmer-labour class."My father, our guide, the messiah of the farmer-labour class and Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji, who lived in every heart of Haryana, passed away today at 12 noon. This is not just a loss for our family but a personal loss for everyone for whom he dedicated his entire life. His struggle, his ideals and his thoughts will always remain alive in our hearts," he wrote in a post on X.

"His last rites will be held today from 8 am to 2 pm at Tejakheda Farm House. His last rites will be performed at 3 pm," Chautala added.

Earlier, the Haryana government declared a holiday for all schools in the state today following the demise of the INLD supremo.

The Directorate of School Education, Government of Haryana, issued a notice stating, "As per the fax message received from the Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, dated December 20, the state has decided to observe three days of mourning in view of the death of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, Ex-Chief Minister of Haryana, on December 20. The Haryana government has declared a public holiday in all state offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Accordingly, a holiday is declared in all schools of the state on December 21. All DEOs and DEEOs are requested to ensure compliance with the above orders."

The government has decided to accord the state funeral to the departed leader on December 21 at 3 pm at Teja Khera farm, Sirsa.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle." (ANI)

