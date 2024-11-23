Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): With Trinamool Congress (TMC) set to register a clean sweep in West Bengal bye-elections and won four out of six Assembly seats till 2.30 pm, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulated all six party candidates even as the counting is underway for remaining two seats.

In a post on X Abhishek Banerjee said, "Congratulations to all six AITC official candidates for their decisive victories in the WB bye elections, defying the narratives created by the ZAMINDARS, the media and a section of the Kolkata HC to defame Bengal for their own vested interests. A special thanks to the people of Madarihat for giving us the opportunity to serve you for the first time. I bow before the people of West Bengal for democratically dismantling the Bangla Birodhis, their fake narrativs and reaffirming their trust in us."

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to every TMC worker for the victory.

"My heartfelt gratitude to every TMC grassroots worker, district, block, and anchal leader for their hard work, dedication and tireless efforts in serving the people and upholding Bengal's dignity and pride!," he further added.

The Election Commission of India trend showed that TMC had won in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati and Haroa Assembly constituencies and was leading in the remaining 2 assembly constituencies.

In West Bengal the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to capitalize on public outrage over allegations of corruption and the recent RG Kar Medical College case.

The bypolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

The bypolls were conducted in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

While the Congress may have lost out in the critical state of Maharashtra it has some reason to cheer in Karnataka having won all the three assembly bypolls. (ANI)

