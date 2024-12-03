New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Adani Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Gujarat, launched a unique initiative to empower over 7,000 Divyangs (specially-abled individuals) across Gujarat. The announcement was made on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Gujarat National Law University on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Jeet Adani, Director of Airports, highlighted the Adani Group's contributions to improving the quality of life for specially-abled individuals.

"Today, I stand here not only as a leader of the Adani Group but as someone deeply moved by the incredible courage and inspiration of all you Divyang brothers and sisters. Witnessing your strength helps me understand the true essence of life. On behalf of the Adani Group, I assure you that our commitment to your progress and empowerment remains unwavering," said Jeet Adani.

"I am proud that over the past 10 years, the Adani Foundation has played a key role in enhancing the quality of life for Divyang individuals through skill development programmes, livelihood opportunities, education, and the provision of tools and aids to simplify everyday life. We will continue to work towards bringing positive changes to the lives of Divyang persons, particularly in Mundra, Khawda, and Lakhpat talukas of Kutch," he added.

Under its Swavlamban initiative, aimed at uplifting the lives of Divyang individuals, the Adani Foundation, in partnership with the Government of Gujarat, has undertaken significant steps to empower specially-abled individuals, especially in the Kutch region.

The Swavlamban project provides Divyang individuals with essential tools, resources, and opportunities to lead dignified and fulfilling lives. Since its inception in 2014, the project has made significant strides in enhancing their quality of life.

The expanded collaboration aims to benefit 7,055 Divyang individuals through skill training, educational support, job placements, entrepreneurship opportunities, essential equipment, and necessary aid.

One of the key achievements of the Swavlamban project was the Divyang Employment Fair 2023, held last year at the Adani Field Office in Mundra. The event attracted over 250 participants and 22 companies, resulting in 111 candidates securing jobs and five receiving equipment support to become self-employed. To date, the Swavlamban project has supported 2,000 Divyang individuals, according to the Adani Foundation's statement. (ANI)

