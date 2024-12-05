Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, visited the Special Operations Group (SOG) camps in Kathua district to review operational preparedness, according to a press release.

He was accompanied by R Gopala Krishna Rao, Inspector General (IG) CRPF, Jammu Sector, and Shobhit Saxena, SSP Kathua.

During the visit, the ADGP inspected the infrastructure, equipment, and training facilities at the SOG camps in Lowang and Duggaini, the statement said.

He interacted with SOG personnel and reviewed the security arrangements, counter-insurgency strategies, and preparedness for addressing emerging challenges in the border district, it added.

The ADGP stressed the importance of continuous training and skill enhancement to effectively tackle emerging security threats. He directed the personnel to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent crime and terrorism.

He also encouraged the teams to maintain high levels of alertness, professionalism, and collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the region, the release further noted. (ANI)

