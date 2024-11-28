Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): A grand weapons display show was organized at the Tripura University campus in Agartala to celebrate the 60th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain (Vice Chancellor of Tripura University) at 10 AM in the morning, where Prof. Prasain also highlighted the importance of BSF in safeguarding nation's borders.

Also Read | Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor' for 5th Day, City Records Coldest Night of Season; Check Temperature Here.

The weapons show showcased the latest defense technology and equipment used by BSF, the The exhibition aimed to provide insight into the strength and capability of India's border security forces, offering a unique opportunity for the youth to engage with the nation's defense system.

While talking to ANI, NCC Cadet and IMD Student of Tripura University Aniket Ram said "I would like to thank the 43rd Battalion BSF for organizing such a wonderful exhibition today. We got the opportunity to see various weapons and animations, which was truly informative."

Also Read | Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: Supreme Court to Hear on November 29 Plea Challenging Sambhal Mosque Survey Order.

"These kinds of exhibitions serve as great motivation and inspire us to join the Armed Forces. I believe such exhibitions should not only be conducted in universities but also in schools and colleges so that students can be motivated to pursue careers in the Army and Armed Forces," he added.

A documentary highlighting the BSF's history, valor, and contributions to national security was screened for the audience. The documentary emphasized the BSF's role in maintaining peace and security along India's borders, as well as its significant contribution during times of crisis.

A standout feature of the event was the performance by the BSF Jazz Band, which captivated the audience and added a cultural flair to the day's proceedings. The musical performance was met with great enthusiasm, reflecting the deep connection between the forces and the people they serve.

The primary aim of the event was to educate and inspire the younger generation about the strength and dedication of the BSF, encouraging them to consider a career in the armed forces. Several student-centric programs were also organized, including a border visit and live firing demonstrations, which took place in North Tripura and Unakoti districts.

The event served as both a tribute to the valor of the BSF and a call to action for the youth to contribute to the nation's defense by joining the forces. It was a day of celebration and reflection on the commitment of the Border Security Force in ensuring the security and integrity of India's borders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)