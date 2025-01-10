Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): In a unique and vibrant display of tradition, a group of Aghori artists performed a special 'Masaan Holi' during a procession in Prayagraj, marking the countdown to the grand Maha Kumbh Mela.

The portrayal of the Aghori community by the artists captured the attention of locals and tourists alike with its depiction of spiritual and cultural significance.

Masaan Holi is celebrated by the Aghoris, who are known for their unconventional practices and deep spiritual beliefs.

The procession, filled with painted faces, religious chants, and rituals, meandered through the streets of Prayagraj, drawing attention for its intensity and religious symbolism.

Artists were seen expelling streams of flame from their mouths using a flammable liquid.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation as well as electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour to Prayagraj.

These new buses have been added to the Transport Corporation's fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister was on a visit to Prayagraj to review the arrangements for Maha Kumbh.

CM Yogi expressed admiration for the aesthetics of the airport route. He walked along the road, observing and appreciating the thoughtfully planted greenery and landscaping. (ANI)

