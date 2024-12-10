New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday opposed the bail petition of Christian Michel James, a British national and alleged middleman, before the Delhi High Court. James is an accused in the money laundering case linked with the alleged Rs 3,600-crore Agusta Westland helicopter scam.

The defence lawyer argued that the trial was unlikely to commence soon and that, even if James were convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of seven years, having already served six years in custody.

However, the ED's counsel countered, stating that James posed a flight risk and that the severity of the charges against him warranted denial of bail.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma scheduled the next hearing for further arguments on January 10, 2025.

In September month, the Delhi High Court rejected the British National Christian Michel's bail plea in the CBI Case.

The ED case involves money laundering charges linked to the bribes allegedly paid during the helicopter deal. This case remains under intense scrutiny due to its high-profile nature and international connections.

Michel was arrested in Dubai following the issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) in 2015 and a subsequent Red Corner Notice. He was extradited to India on December 4, 2018.

Earlier, the trial court pointed out that Michel had not voluntarily appeared before the court or cooperated with the investigation, making him a flight risk. Thus, he could not claim parity with other accused individuals who were granted bail.

The Supreme Court had also previously rejected Michel's bail plea in the cases lodged by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

