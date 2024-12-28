New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): AIADMK MP M. Thambidurai on Friday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in Delhi, highlighting his pivotal role in reforming the Indian economy.

"I have come here to pay tribute and respect to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. We have always held him in high regard and respect for his leadership," the AIADMK MP told reporters.

"As Finance Minister, he brought reforms to the Indian economy. Thanks to Manmohan Singh's efforts, we are witnessing economic development today," he said, acknowledging his enduring legacy. "Not only India, but the entire world appreciated his contributions."

"We lost an eminent leader today," Thambidurai expressed his grief over the passing of Dr Singh.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also paid his last respects to Dr Manmohan Singh in the national capital on Friday.

The last rites of Dr Manmohan Singh are to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

"Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister passed away at 9.51 PM on December 26, 2024 at AllMS Hospital, New Delhi. It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on December 28, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral will full military honours," the MHA stated.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

