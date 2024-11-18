New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid the worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi University has decided to conduct classes online till November 23. The regular classes in physical mode to resume from November 25.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi & NCR has deteriorated to an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students of the Colleges and the Departments of the University of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in Online Mode till Saturday the 23rd November, 2024," read a notification from University of Delhi dated November 18.

"Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday the 25th November 2024," it added.

The schedule of examinations and interviews shall remain unchanged. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority, the notification added.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed Delhi and all the governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly implement GRAP stage IV anti-pollution measures as Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the "severe" category.

Notably, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 in Delhi NCR from Monday, which saw the Air Quality Index AQI dipping into the 'severe plus' category.

This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday and further escalated to 457 by 7 pm, which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP III and IV are implemented when the air quality becomes severe. (ANI)

