Kutch, November 18: A tremor of 4.0 magnitude hit the Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday night, the National Center for Seismology said. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was recorded at 8.18 pm and was centred around the Kutch region at a depth of 10 km. No casualty was reported in the district due to the seismic activity. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 4.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Mahesana; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 18/11/2024 20:18:20 IST, Lat: 23.81 N, Long: 70.03 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X. Earlier, on Friday as well an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was recorded in the Mahesana district of Gujarat.

