Kolkata, July 3: All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) on Friday said booth level workers of the AITMC will commemorate Martyrs' day on July 21 at every booth. AITMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee will join virtually.

The AITC will also stage protests from July 6-13 against rising fuel prices, privatisation of Railways and the introduction of 100 per cent FDI in the Coal Sector.

"The protests will take place following all necessary health protocols and without causing inconvenience to people," AITMC said in a statement. "On July 7, protests against the Privatisation of Railways at railway stations will be held.

On July 8, protests against Central government increasing fuel prices, On July 9, protests against the introduction of 100 per cent FDI in the Coal Sector and On July 10, protests against the Central Government's interference in the Cooperative Banks will be held," it said.

