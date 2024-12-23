Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Making it clear that all the developmental works in the capital city of Amaravati will be completed in the next three years, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Ponguru Narayana said here on Monday that 1.18 lakh Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses will also be completed by June 12 next year.

Briefing media persons on the decisions taken by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) at its 44th meeting held at the State Secretariat with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in the chair, the MAUD Minister said that the Chief Minister gave his consent for payment of Rs 102 cr to complete the TIDCO houses which have remained as non-performing assets. Narayana said that 7,01,481 TIDCO housing units got sanctioned by the Centre between 2014 and 2019 of which five lakh houses were given administrative sanction while 4,54,706 units have already been grounded.

Of the total construction cost of Rs 3.9 lakh for each housing unit, the Centre has agreed to pay Rs 1.9 lakh while the remaining amount is to be borne by the State and the share of the beneficiary is to be sanctioned as a loan from banks, the Minister explained. However, the whole process got messed up after the previous government assumed charge and even cancelled a major part of the housing units, Narayana said.

What is more worrying is that bank loans were raised for the share of the beneficiaries and this amount was totally diverted following which these housing units remained as non-performing assets, Narayana stated. "We need to pay Rs 102 cr to come out of this trouble and the Chief Minister on Monday gave his assent to pay this amount by the Government," he maintained.

The CRDA also approved the proposal to take up road works in Amaravathi Zone-7 and 10 at a cost of Rs 2,723 cr, Narayana said and stated that till now the CRDA cleared total works worth Rs 47,288 cr in the capital city of Amaravati. Of the remaining developmental works, some will be cleared by the end of this month and the others by next month, Narayana said and added that the tenders will be called before January 15.

Asserting that all the necessary steps are being taken to develop Amaravati with global standards, the MAUD Minister made it clear that the expenditure will be totally borne by the State Government. Steps will be taken to clear the dues with the amount to be mobilised by disposing of the land acquired through land pooling, the Minister said.

Stating that the State Government has already initiated steps during 2014-19 itself to uniformly develop all 26 districts, Narayana said that after the State bifurcation, the Central units have been allocated equally to all the districts. The MAUD Minister also explained in detail which unit is allotted to which district.

The Secretary (MAUD), Kanna Babu, and others participated in the meeting. (ANI)

